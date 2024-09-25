Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEWGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSEW remained flat at $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Further Reading

