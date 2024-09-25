Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Update

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Erayak Power Solution Group stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erayak Power Solution Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

