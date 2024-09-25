Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA) Short Interest Update

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 71.6% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Erayak Power Solution Group Price Performance
Shares of Erayak Power Solution Group stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erayak Power Solution Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.
Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile
