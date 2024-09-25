Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 59.5% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.
Erste Group Bank Trading Up 1.7 %
Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.
Erste Group Bank AG
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.
