Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Short Interest Update

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the August 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Eskay Mining Price Performance
Shares of Eskay Mining stock remained flat at C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday. 29,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,626. Eskay Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.
About Eskay Mining
