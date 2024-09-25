Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Gap Up to $63.09

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.09, but opened at $64.37. Esquire Financial shares last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 1,929 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESQ

Esquire Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $33.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. Analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the second quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth $91,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.