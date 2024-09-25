essensys (LON:ESYS) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.39). 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 127,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.40).

The company has a market cap of £18.76 million, a P/E ratio of -170.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

essensys plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of mission-critical software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the flexible workspace segment of the commercial real estate industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company offers essensys platform, a software that automates and simplifies the management of occupiers, spaces, and services; essensys Cloud, a smart building connectivity delivered across secure and private network; and Operate, a contract management, billing, and invoicing software.

