ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Shares Down 0.3%

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.42 and last traded at $30.49. Approximately 207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.05.

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US-based companies that exhibit high quality and growth characteristics relative to their peers. SXQG was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Meridian.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.