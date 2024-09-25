Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Eureka Lithium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS UREKF traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005. Eureka Lithium has a 1-year low of 0.15 and a 1-year high of 5.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.65.
About Eureka Lithium
