EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of EuroDry

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.94% of EuroDry worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded EuroDry to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

EuroDry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDRY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. 1,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.78.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.75). EuroDry had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.89 million. Analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

