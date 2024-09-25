Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after buying an additional 2,209,020 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 93,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 32,773 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 58,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,927,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,314,000 after acquiring an additional 132,625 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $101.58 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

