EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 66.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,075,000. TPG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

