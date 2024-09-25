Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.83. 918,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,604,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVH. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Evolent Health Stock Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $1,314,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,211,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,637,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,357,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 42,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $1,314,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

See Also

