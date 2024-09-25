Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVLVW traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,285. Evolv Technologies has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

Featured Stories

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

