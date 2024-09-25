Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.97. 2,597,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870,004. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

