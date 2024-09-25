eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 50,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $711,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,757,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,984,575.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 1,251 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $18,765.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $724,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $743,793.35.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 26,630 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $314,766.60.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 44,616 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $579,115.68.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 47,984 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $591,162.88.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 46,047 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $554,866.35.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $616,500.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $579,200.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $551,600.00.

EXPI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. 617,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.67.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

