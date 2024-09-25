Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.07

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.07 and last traded at $51.39, with a volume of 47176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.61.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

