Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, an increase of 971.9% from the August 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.2 days.
Experian Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGF traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. Experian has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $51.50.
About Experian
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.