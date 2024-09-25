Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, an increase of 971.9% from the August 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.2 days.

Experian Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGF traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. Experian has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $51.50.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

