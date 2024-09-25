Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 64.2% from the August 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Experian Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXPGY stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.39. 47,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,725. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Experian has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $52.07.

Get Experian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Experian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.