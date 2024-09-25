Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -213.29, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $25.51.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.21). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $536,589.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,448,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,754,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Extreme Networks by 265.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 731,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 531,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 855,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 256,765 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 61.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 689,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 261,322 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 252.4% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 613,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 439,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

