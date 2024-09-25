Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 1.6%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $114.96 and last traded at $115.20. Approximately 2,777,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,774,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.82.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $450.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

