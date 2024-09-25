EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the August 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

EZFill Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EZFL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. EZFill has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. EZFill had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,135.13%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EZFill Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:EZFL Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of EZFill at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

