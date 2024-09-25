EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the August 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

EZFill Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EZFL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82. EZFill has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. EZFill had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,135.13%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZFill

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFLFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of EZFill at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. It offers on-demand fueling services to consumer, fleet, marine, and other specialty markets. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

