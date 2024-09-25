Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $93,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,582.58.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,916.90 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $811.99 and a 1 year high of $1,962.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,728.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,465.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 100.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,144,751.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,144,751.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

