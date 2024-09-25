Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,800 shares, a growth of 690.4% from the August 31st total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 523,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 506,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,674. Fangdd Network Group has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.