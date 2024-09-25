Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the August 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of Fanuc stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.33. 211,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Fanuc had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

