FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

FAT Brands stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 2,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.04 million during the quarter.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

