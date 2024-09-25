FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Trading 2.6% Higher

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.81. 8,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 10,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
FGI Industries Stock Up 2.6 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.39.
FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). FGI Industries had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $29.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FGI Industries Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of FGI Industries
FGI Industries Company Profile
FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FGI Industries
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.