FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Trading 2.6% Higher

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.81. 8,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 10,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

FGI Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). FGI Industries had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $29.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FGI Industries Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FGI Industries

FGI Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FGI Industries stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FGI Industries Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FGI Free Report ) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.73% of FGI Industries worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.