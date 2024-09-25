Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Update

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,400 shares, a decrease of 59.6% from the August 31st total of 1,626,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FBASF remained flat at $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Fibra UNO has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $1.95.

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in the Mexican market. It operates and develops a wide range of properties f or leasing, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments. As of September 30, 2023, FUNO had a portfolio of 613 operations that totaled 11 million m2 with a presence in all states of the Mexican Republic.

