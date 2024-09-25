Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 14,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 20,784 shares.The stock last traded at $51.31 and had previously closed at $51.25.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $583.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDRR. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 789,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,088,000 after purchasing an additional 63,551 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

