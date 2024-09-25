Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITBI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. 37,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5943 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.