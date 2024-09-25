First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

First Advantage stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,119. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $20.07.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $184.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.94%. First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,473 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in First Advantage by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,777,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 496,898 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Advantage by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Advantage by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 255,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

