First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 309.5% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.2 %

FCNCP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.54. 21,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $23.68.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

