First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Short Interest Update

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 284.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

