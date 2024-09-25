First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FNRN remained flat at $10.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,757. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $160.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.33. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 24.47%.

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

