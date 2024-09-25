First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB) Position Increased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 3.44% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth $611,000.

NYSEARCA:FTCB opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.95. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $22.69.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

