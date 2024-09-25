First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,601 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 11.61% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $31.03.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

