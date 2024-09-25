First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Down 98.5% in September

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the August 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FEMS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,952. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $329.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 417.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 158,439 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 195.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 173,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 114,926 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 236,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,596,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

