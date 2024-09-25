First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance

Shares of NXTG stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,616. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $88.13.

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.