First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.30. 2,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILDR. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,196,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 105,112 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

