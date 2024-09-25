First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Update

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.59. 2,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,891. First Trust International IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.63 million, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International IPO ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

