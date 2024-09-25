First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FEX stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.45. 14,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.95. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $104.18.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

