First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the August 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 26.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FNK stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $53.86. 1,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,409. The company has a market capitalization of $220.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41.

About First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

