First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Update

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FAD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $219.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $92.78 and a 12 month high of $133.95.

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

