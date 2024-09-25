First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.17

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.17 and last traded at $80.09, with a volume of 2243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.01.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.30.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,122,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 929,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 374,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,935 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

