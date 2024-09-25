First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTXR traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $31.71. 2,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTXR. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

