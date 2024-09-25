First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.34. 4,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 2,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Free Report) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 8.66% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

