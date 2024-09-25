First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Down 65.9% in September

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the August 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FYC traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $73.77. 9,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,898. The stock has a market cap of $302.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.05.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

