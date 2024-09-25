First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FID. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000.

NASDAQ:FID opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

