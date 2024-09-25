First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 307.4% from the August 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FSZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.31. 1,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $86.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

Featured Stories

