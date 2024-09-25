First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Down 80.9% in September

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the August 31st total of 304,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 706,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,767,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 331,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after buying an additional 107,974 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 59,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $45.38. 558,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,159. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.38.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

