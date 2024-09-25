First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIW. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.